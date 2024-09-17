Andhra: Swachhta Hi Seva to be launched in Guntur today

GUNTUR: The Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) campaign 2024 will commence in Guntur on Tuesday.

As part of it, the citizens and public representatives will take the Swachhta Pledge at ward secretariats, government offices, Vignan Mandir, and NTR Stadium, announced Guntur Municipal Commissioner (GMC) P Srinivasulu in a statement on Monday.

This year marks a decade since the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign commenced on Gandhi Jayanti in 2017, paying tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Commissioner Srinivasulu directed the corporation officials to implement Cleanliness Target Units and conduct mass cleanliness drives across the city.

He urged citizens, public representatives, and Non Government Organisations (NGOs) to cooperate with civic officials to support the campaign and assist in maintaining a clean and green Guntur and to participate in the Swachhta campaign without fail. Srinivasulu also visited AT Agraharam, Shanti Nagar, GT Road, Sampat Nagar and other areas. He inspected the sanitation works in these areas.

Commissioner Srinivasulu also instructed the officials to take special action to ensure thorough door-to-door waste collection and impose hefty fines on those who litter in the public places.