Applications for Vice-Chancellors posts in 17 universities invited in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced a major overhaul in the university administration, aiming to distance the institutions from political influence and prioritise academic excellence.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, posted of X (formerly Twitter) stating, “For the last five years, universities in the State have become centres of political rehabilitation. We are determined to change this and restore the academic sanctity of these institutions. As part of this mission, we have issued a notification to appoint academic experts as Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs), free from political considerations.”

The notification invites applications from professors with a strong commitment to elevating Andhra Pradesh universities to national and international standards. The last date for submitting applications is September 28, 2024.

To improve the ranking of universities, the government has pledged to focus on research initiatives and align the higher education institutions in State with best global practices. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy to depoliticise education and foster an inducing environment for academic and research excellence.

For more information, candidates must refer to the detailed notification given on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).