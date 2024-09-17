Buggana flays Andhra government over rising debt

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that the frustration which is typically observed after five years of governance has emerged within months, former minister Buggana Rajendranath condemned the current government for its failure to present a budget even after three months.

Ridiculing the ‘Super Six’ guarantees at a press meet in Hyderabad on Monday, the former minister asserted that the people are still waiting for the financial assistance of Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000, which was promised but has not been delivered. Everywhere, people hear the same unfulfilled promises, leading to growing disappointment among the public, he added.

Buggana raised concerns about the State government’s growing debt, and mentioned that coalition government had borrowed Rs 2,000 crore on June 11, Rs 5,000 crore on July 2, Rs 2,000 crore on July 16, Rs 3,000 crore on July 30, Rs 3,000 crore on August 27, and Rs 4,000 crore on September 3, 2024.

He asserted that while the previous YSRC government was subjected to widespread criticism for borrowing loans, the debts made by the current dispensation have not received similar treatment. “There has been a shift in focus towards promoting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and creating a narrative, making Naidu responsible for any type of progress in the State while ignoring the serious financial mismanagement of the current government,” he alleged.

Highlighting the YSRC’s efforts regarding the Polavaram project between 2019 and 2024, Buggana accused the TDP of taking credit for the project despite the YSRC securing Rs 12,911 crore funds. He emphasised that the project, which was initiated under the leadership of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2005, faced delays due to the TDP government’s mismanagement between 2014 and 2019.