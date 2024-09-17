Simultaneous Gram Sabhas in Andhra create world record

VIJAYAWADA: The Grama Sabhas organised in all the 13,326 Gram Panchayats on a single day on August 23 with the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan created a World Record.

World Records Union, Official Records Manager, Christopher Taylor Craft handed over a certificate of appreciation and a medal to Pawan Kalyan at a programme held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Identifying the conduct of Grama Sabhas with participation of large numbers of people on a single day as a massive programme in the administration of Panchayats, the World Records Union enrolled it as a record.

Expressing happiness over reaching a new milestone in the journey of extending self-governance to villages, Pawan Kalyan thanked the official machinery, and representatives of local bodies for the successful conduct of the Gram Sabhas.

He also thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving direction after participating in the meeting. He also expressed his gratitude to the Ministers, MLAs and MPs for taking part in the Gram Sabhas.

Within 100 days after taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan succeeded in conducting the meetings in all Gram Panchayats in the name of ‘Swarna Gram Panchayat’ and passed resolutions related to Rs 4,500 crore works of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) involving the public. Around nine crore people will get employment in works relating to CC roads, drains, cattle sheds, desilting of tanks and others.