Union Minister Bhupathiraju Varma vows to bring three detained medicos back

VIJAYAWADA: “The Union government will take immediate action to protect the future of the MBBS students arrested in China,” announced Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

Speaking during the Varadhi programme at the BJP State office on Monday, the Union Minister assured that the issue of three MBBS students from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, who were detained on illegal charges, will be brought to the attention of Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

He further added that the students were in China for their internships after completing their medical education, and their families have faced numerous challenges in a bid to contact them. He promised swift intervention to ensure the safe return of the students to India.

Addressing the losses suffered by small and large scale industries in Vijayawada during the Budameru floods, Union Minister Varma pledged the support of the NDA government in all possible ways to support recovery efforts.