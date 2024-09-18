Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society targets zero HIV-AIDS cases by 2030

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) organised a State-level 5k run to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

APSACS project director Dr A Siri and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gautami Shalini flagged off the run from Misala Rajarao Bridge, where it reached to BRTS Signal Point. The project director emphasised the goal of achieving zero per cent HIV/AIDS cases by 2030. She stressed the importance of treating HIV/AIDS patients with compassion. She highlighted that 10,000 people in the State are living with HIV, but only 25% of men and 38% of women are aware of the disease. Winners of the run will represent the State in the national competition to be held in Goa on November 10. She said six participants from each district including, two men, two women, and two transgender individuals have competed in the.

Winners of the run included, A Paidappadu (NTR district) , L Mary Grace (Vizag), and Mellaka Naresh (Manyam) in the transgender category. They were awarded cash prize, with first-place receiving Rs 35,000.