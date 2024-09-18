Andhra roads to be pothole-free soon

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed the officials of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department to make the roads in the State pothole-free.

At an official meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, he reviewed the implementation of the 100-day action plan of the Civil Supplies, Housing, Women and Child, Tribal and Youth Welfare Departments. Under the 100-day action plan, potholes on the main roads should be identified using drones and filled.

The officials should get certificates from the SEs that there are no pothole-ridden roads in their area, he said. Principal Secretary (Roads and Buildings) Kantilal Dande said the tender process will be started soon to fill the potholes on roads.

Under the 100-day action plan of the Education and Higher Education Departments, the mid-day meal scheme, academic calendar, skill training, rating process for various educational institutions, linking ITIs and polytechnics with industries and providing internship and apprenticeship were discussed.

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said a target has been set to complete 1.25 lakh houses under the 100-day action plan of the Housing Department.

Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forest) Anantharamu, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Secretaries Kona Sasidhar (Education) and A Surya Kumari (Tribal, Women and Child Welfare) participated in the meeting virtually.