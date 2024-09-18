Cabinet meet to finalise liquor policy today in Andhra

Rs 19,000 crore swindled through liquor: Kollu

Accusing the previous government of constituting the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to implement the illegal liquor policy only to fill the pockets of YSRC leaders and breach the revenue of the State government, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said around Rs 19,000 crore was swindled through alcohol in the past five years.

He claimed that an ineligible person, brought on deputation, was put at the helm of liquor business and destroyed the system without proper enforcement.

Stating that the hike in liquor prices by the previous government resulted in the people resorting to ganja and drug use, Ravindra charged YSRC leaders with encroaching on the distilleries to manufacture their choice of sub-standard liquor. An inquiry is underway to probe irregularities in the liquor policy of the previous regime and all those involved will be punished, he said.

Further, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar explained that besides providing quality liquor at lower prices, the new liquor policy will also ensure investments and job opportunities in the State. He said establishing premium outlets, simplifying the tax structure, linking tourism and excise departments to attract more tourists have been considered in the new policy.

Accusing the previous government of selling sub-standard liquor, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav pointed out that while there were 36,000 kidney and liver cases between 2014 and 2019, the number surged to 56,000 in the last five years. Apart from harming the lives of people, he claimed, the previous government took Rs 13,000 crore loans on AP Beverages Corporation.

Stating that there is an increase in the number of widow pensions because of the deaths caused by the sub-standard liquor, SERP Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said the NDA government will formulate the best liquor policy.