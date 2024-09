Negligence & irregularities of YSRC regime became a curse to State: CM

On crop loss, he said compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare will be extended for cotton, groundnut, paddy, and sugarcane (1st crop), while Rs 15,000 per hectare will be given for other crops.

Regarding damaged vehicles, the Chief Minister said two-wheeler owners will be given Rs 3,000, while Rs 10,000 will be extended for three-wheelers, and damaged pushcarts will be replaced with new ones.

Additionally, he announced that weavers and artisans in the flood-hit areas will be compensated with Rs 25,000 each.

Further, Naidu announced that fishermen will be paid Rs 9,000 for partial damage to their nets and Rs 25,000 for complete damage.

For fish farms, the Chief Minister announced that Rs 18,000 will be paid per hectare, while sericulture farms will be given Rs 25,000 per hectare. A compensation of Rs 50,000 each was announced for cows and buffaloes, Rs 40,000 for bullocks and Rs 25,000 for calves.

Naidu also announced measures taken for the facilitation of bank loans. He explained that banks have been asked to provide Rs 50,000 loan with a 36-month repayment period and a three-month moratorium in case of damaged houses on the ground floor, and Rs 25,000 in case of the first floor.

“In the case of shops, commercial establishments, and MSMEs, banks have agreed to reschedule payments for 12 months, but the government is requesting a 24-month rescheduling. The government is also requesting additional working capital without further collateral,” he added.

Describing the floods in Vijayawada as one of the biggest challenges his government has faced in the first 100 days after taking charge, the Chief Minister said normalcy was restored in 10 days due to the herculean efforts made by all ministers, men, and machinery. “Had the previous rulers been in power, it would have taken six months or more to restore normalcy,” he quipped, and added that there was much work that needed to be done.

In a dig at the previous YSRC government, Naidu alleged that the negligence and irregularities of the YSRC leaders became a curse for the State. “Had the Budameru works been completed, the State would not have faced this calamity,” he added. Accusing the previous government of grabbing lands near Budameru and misusing it to the maximum extent possible, he said the coalition government was moving forward facing the dire consequences.

Alleging that the funds released for Polavaram and Rs 990 crore from the Panchayat Raj Department were diverted, Naidu said the expenditure too was not shown in the accounts. “Now, we need to clear whopping Rs 10.5-lakh crore loans, besides the Rs 1,650 crore owed to the grain farmers,” he added.