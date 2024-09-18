Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav to hold talks with doctors on GO 85 today

VIJAYAWADA: Following the State-wide protest led by the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Care Doctors Association (APPHCDA) at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department invited representatives of the Association for talks with Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday to discuss the issue of in-service reservations in PG medical education.

Over 1,000 doctors from across the State participated in the protest, demanding the government abolish GO 85 and address their key concerns. Representatives of APPHCDA expressed disappointment over the “government’s failure to meet its commitments” and warned that the protests will intensify every day until their demands, including those related to minimum wages, promotions, tribal allowances, and other critical issues, are addressed. They expressed their readiness to have discussions again, provided the government agrees to abolish GO 85, which was issued to slash the quota of in-service doctors for PG-NEET. A leader of APPHCDA, Dr Vinod said, “The public healthcare system is being severely affected due to the suspension of services at PHCs across the State.” He noted that despite extensive discussions with government officials on September 15 and 16, including the Special Chief Secretary, Health Commissioner, and Health Minister, there was no consensus on the issue.

Dr Younus, a leader of APPHCDA, urged more doctors to join their cause, underlining their determination to continue the fight for as long as necessary. Ahead of the meeting, the Health Commissioner asked the Association to also notify government MBBS doctors who qualified PG-NEET conducted by the National Medical Council this academic year.

The Minister, Special Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner C Harikiran, Director of Medical Education Dr Narasimham, and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Registrar Dr Radhika Reddy held discussions on the issue at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Last Friday, Krishna Babu met with representatives of the PHC Association to discuss their concerns.