VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, approved the new Excise policy, which will come into effect in the first week of October. The Council of Ministers gave nod to the recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub-Committee on prices, retail marketing and taxation of liquor.

In an attempt to increase efficiency of management, the Cabinet has decided that a private retail system for sale of liquor will be adopted. Of the total 3,736 retail outlets in the State, 10% will be allotted to toddy tappers. Special guidelines and notifications will be issued for reserved outlets and for unreserved shops, 50% license fee in the proposed slabs will be applicable.

Retail liquor outlets will be allotted through a lottery system to ensure transparency. The Chief Minister directed the Excise officials to ensure that quality liquor is available at reasonable prices.

Elaborating on the decisions approved by the Cabinet, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy told mediapersons that the proposal to provide 33% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in Legislative Bodies was approved and will be forwarded to the Centre for its nod. On the issue of restoring the volunteer system, he pointed out that the tenure of volunteers ended on August-2023 and that the previous YSRC government did not renew their services. After being informed by the Ministers that half of the volunteers had tendered resignations before the election, the Chief Minister sought more information on the issue.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to revoke the GO as per which Rs 200 was given to Village/Ward volunteers and Secretariats staff, stating that it caused the State a loss of Rs 102 crore.