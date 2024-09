VIJAYAWADA: In sensational remarks that could have far-reaching implications, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used instead of pure ghee for preparing Prasadam offered at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala during the previous YSRC regime.

He was speaking at the NDA meeting held at Mangalagiri on Wednesday in the presence of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari. Naidu claimed that the quality of Tirumala Laddu had become substandard during the previous dispensation, and termed it a sacrilege.

“They (YSRC government) not only provided substandard food to the devotees as Anna Prasadam in Tirumala, but also used inferior quality ingredients for making Prasadam that is offered to Lord Venkateswara. Instead of using pure ghee, they used animal fat,” the Chief Minister alleged.

Ex-TTD chief refutes Naidu’s charge, ready to take oath

“Today, we are using pure ghee and cleansed the system in the temple. Quality of Prasadam and food have improved and steps are being taken to make further improvements,” Naidu explained. Lakhs of pilgrims from across the world visit the sacred hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala every day. Tirumala Laddu Prasad is treated by many as ambrosia gifted by God.

Stating that Lord Venkateswara is the pride of Andhra Pradesh and because of Him, people from across the world come to the State, Naidu remarked, “It is our bounden duty to protect the sacredness of Tirumala and Lord Venkateswara.”

Condemning Naidu’s comments on the Tirumala Prasadam, YSRC Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy, who had served as TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) chairman during the YSRC regime, took to X and said, “Chandrababu Naidu has severely damaged the sanctity of Tirumala and the faith of crores of Hindus. His comments about the Tirumala prasadam are extremely malicious. No person would speak such words or make such accusations.”

He added, “It has been yet again proven that Chandrababu will stoop to any level for political gain. To strengthen the faith of devotees, I, along with my family, am ready to take an oath before the almighty regarding Tirumala prasadam. Is Chandrababu willing to do the same with his family?”