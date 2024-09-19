PHC doctors to continue stir as talks with Andhra government fail

VIJAYAWADA: The talks between the government and the Primary Health Care (PHC) doctors on Wednesday ended inconclusively. While the government claimed the discussions were positive, the doctors rejected the government’s proposals and announced they would continue their strike until their primary demand, the repeal of GO 85 was met. With the doctors’ decision to prolong the strike, patients in rural areas who rely on PHCs are likely to face significant challenges.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department said the State government responded positively to the demands of government PHC doctors regarding in-service reservation for PG medical education. A two-hour meeting was held at the Secretariat between government representatives and the PHC Doctors’ Association. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Special Principal Secretary to the Government MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner C Hari Kiran, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Narasimham, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences registrar Dr Radhika Reddy, and Dr Younus Meer, president of Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Care Doctors Association (APPHCDA), along with 15 doctors from various locations, took part in the discussions.

PHCDA leaders raised concerns over the in-service reservation policy, along with other demands related to their services, such as the withdrawal of GO 85, timely promotions, nominal increments, and financial flexibility for other MBBS doctors working in government hospitals.

He assured them that by the time PHC doctors complete their PG medical education and rejoin the service in 2027, the availability of specialist vacancies in government hospitals would be taken into account. Satya Kumar promised that amendments would be made to GO 85 to address the concerns raised and do justice to the doctors expecting PG admissions this year.

Yadav acknowledged the gap between the number of available specialist doctor vacancies in government hospitals in 2020 and the number of PHC doctors qualifying in PG exams this year. However, he expressed his commitment to addressing the issue and assured that further talks with the PHCDA would take place before the final seat matrix of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences is announced.