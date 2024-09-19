Three YVU profs in Stanford’s Top 2 per cent Scientists list

KADAPA: Three faculty members from Yogi Vemana University (YVU), Kadapa, found a spot in Stanford University’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list. The list has been by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier for 2024 based on data from Scopus.

Professor in Materials Science and Nanotechnology Dr MV Shankar -- featured in ‘Career-Long’ category for the first time and ‘Recent Single-Year’ for the fourth consecutive year -- Professor in Microbiology Dr L Veeranjaneya Reddy -- featured in the ‘Recent Single-Year’ category for the first time -- and Associate Professor in Chemistry Dr K Venkateswarlu -- featured in the ‘Recent Single-Year’ category for the first time -- have been included in the list.

Stanford University’s ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list is highly-regarded as it identifies the most influential researchers across various scientific fields. The selection criteria for the list includes the C-score, a composite score based on factors such as the total number of citations, h-index, and the number of citations with and without self-citations, the field and sub-field percentiles, under which researchers are classified into specific fields and sub-fields. Only in the top 2% of their sub-field are included. University authorities lauded the trio.