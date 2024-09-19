Tribals of remote hamlet in Andhra get school after long struggle

VISAKHAPATNAM: A long-standing struggle for education in Gangavaram mandal’s Tangellabanda tribal village has led to a positive outcome, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the villagers and NGOs. The issue, first highlighted by The New Indian Express in June 2024, under the title ‘Tribals of Andhra’s ASR village demand a school’, brought attention to the hardships faced by students who were forced to cross a dangerous water stream to attend school.

A tribal hamlet with 27 families belonging to the Konda Dora Adivasi tribe, Tangellabanda comes under Kiverla Panchayat, Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. It may be recalled that students from Tangellabanda were stranded while returning from their school in Gangavaram due to an overflowing stream they had to cross to reach their village.

The parents of these children had been requesting higher officials to appoint one of the two teachers of the Gangavaram MPP School in the village so that the children could have access to education. They had also pitched to build a temporary school shed.

In response to TNIE’s report, the Alluri Sitarama Raju District Education Officer (DEO) issued orders to set up a school and appoint a teacher to the village. However, the tribals had pooled the resources from the surrounding forest and constructed a temporary school shed using mud and sticks. Mandal Education Officer had passed orders on July 15, appointing Veerabadra Rao, who was working at Gangavaram MPPS School, to the new school in Tangellabanda.

Upon learning of the villagers’ efforts, retired Andhra University (AU) Prof. YR Reddy donated funds to construct a more permanent structure. Additionally, RS Swecha Society, an NGO stepped in to provide essentials for school and students.

On Wednesday, members of the society visited the village to assess the needs and ensure that all requirements were met. RS Swecha Society Secretary Dr Kanta Swati, members Rameez Uddin Shaik and Bhavan Krishna, provided essentials such as a teacher’s table, blackboard, charts, study tables, benches, and chairs. The students were given school bags, and stationery kits, along with play equipment.

The team ensured the students had access to necessary items and a first-aid kit. The villagers expressed gratitude for the swift action taken by the government and the NGOs.