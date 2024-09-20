11,120 houses will be constructed at Perecherla layout for poor: Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a target to complete housing construction in layouts by March 2025, according to Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy. He, along with district officials and public representatives, visited the Perecherla housing layout to review the construction progress and later held a meeting with officials.

The Minister said phase one of the project at Perecherla includes over 11,120 houses. Of these, more than 500 houses have been completed, 9,000 are in various stages of construction, and work on over 1,200 houses is yet to begin. He emphasised the need to expedite construction and ensure the provision of basic amenities. Additionally, he stated that any negligence or irregularities would prompt a vigilance investigation.

Parthasarathy criticised the previous YSRC government for delays and alleged that they diverted Rs 4,500 crore of Central funds.

He highlighted that the TDP government had allocated Rs 2.50 lakh crore under the housing scheme between 2014 and 2019, but the succeeding government reduced funds by Rs 70,000 per house.

He instructed housing department officials to conduct regular inspections to track progress, ensure construction quality, and provide necessary amenities. Housing Department Principal Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, GMC Commissioner P. Srinivasulu, and MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar and Galla Madhavi were present during the review.