APCC chief seeks CBI probe into Prasadam row in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Deploring the indulgence of ‘heinous politics’ by both TDP and YSRC over adulteration of the Tirumala temple Prasadam, APCC chief YS Sharmila on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Taking to social media platform X, she stated that the sanctity of Tirumala was being spoiled by the TDP and YSRC no holds bar ‘political slugfest’, and it hurt the sentiments of people.

She said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that animal fat was used for preparing Prasadam brought disrepute to the TTD. She demanded that Naidu convene a high level committee meeting and get the matter investigated by the CBI to bring the culprits to book, if his remarks were not politically motivated.