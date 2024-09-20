Balineni, Samineni to join JSP, ex-minister justifies leaving YSRC

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy who quit the YSRC on Wednesday, announced that he will be joining the Jana Sena Party, after meeting JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.
Meanwhile, another former YSRC MLA and former Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu also announced that he will be joining the JSP on September 22 after quitting the party.
Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Pawan Kalyan, the former Jaggaiahpet MLA said he was dissatisfied and disillusioned with the adamant attitude of the YSRS leadership and the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
“From the beginning, I was with the YSRC, which was an extension of the Congress. Though I strove for the party, not many opportunities came my way. While in power, Jagan ignored my constituency and even after the defeat, there has been no change in his attitude. I will discuss my resignation with my followers and join the JSP on September 22,” he told mediapersons.
On the other hand, Balineni said he decided to join the JSP at the invitation of Pawan Kalyan without any expectations. He said he will organise a meeting in Ongole soon and join the JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan.
Fondly called ‘Vasanna’ by his fans and followers, Balineni, who has considerable hold in Prakasam district, met Pawan Kalyan on Thursday evening.
The two leaders discussed various issues and the current political scenario in the State. He also met Prakasam district JSP leaders Shaik Riyaz, Rayapati Aruna and others.
Balineni followers in Prakasam district celebrated his decision join the JSP by bursting crackers.
“I am never for power but for self-dignity, honour, affection and respect from others. Since the beginning, I have been loyal to the YSRC as I have a great respect and love towards YS Rajasekhara Reddy whom I consider as my political mentor. I faced so many troubles and harassment from YSRC leaders and wept a lot. Bearing all the insults and allegations from the party leaders, I sailed with the YSRC for a long time. I never asked Jagan any favour for my personal gain. I didn’t get any undue benefit by misusing my power and party and in fact. I lost my properties for the sake of party,” he said.
Balineni said he never hesitated to oppose the wrongdoings of the YSRC and took it to the notice of Jagan for rectification.
“All my efforts went in vain and my sincerity became a curse. Finally, after a lot of psychological struggle and introspection, I have decided to quit the YSRC,” Balineni said.