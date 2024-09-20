CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Sand Management System

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched the Andhra Pradesh Sand Management System, which caters to the needs of consumers and provides end-to-end digital solutions from sand booking to delivery of the construction material. The sand portal facilitates easy booking of sand, streamlines operations through designated delivery slots, issuance of e-permits/waybills, besides strengthening the vigilance mechanism. The State government launched the free sand policy on July 8.
Sand is being supplied free of cost to consumers, by only charging the cost of operations, statutory levies and taxes.
Salient Features
Master database of all available sand supply points: The platform provides real-time information on sand availability at stock points across the State, allowing users to book sand online. Stockyard-wise cost of operations and distance from their project site is also displayed to consumers.
Ease of booking: Consumers can book sand anytime from the comfort of their homes. Initially, bookings will be opened for weekly supply capacity. Two-hour delivery slots will be allotted to consumers on a first come - first served basis. Consumers can opt for own / government facilitated transportation at the time of booking.
Transportation: To facilitate sand transportation at a low cost, the government has introduced empanelment of transporters. Further, uniform transportation rates are notified to prevent over charging. Transporters are allotted designated delivery slots to avoid waiting charges. Transportation charges are only disbursed to transporters on successful delivery and confirmation from consumers. The payment will be processed by the DMG/ DLSC within 24-48 hours following the successful closure of each trip.
Feedback mechanism: Daily IVRS calls gather feedback from consumers. Unsatisfied consumers are contacted by the Command Control Centre to resolve issues.
Grievance redressal: Grievances can be raised by consumers on the Portal. District Level Task Force has been created to perform all functions related to handling and resolution of grievances within their respective districts, track and redress all grievances referred to it, conduct enquiry into the grievances by following it up with concerned GS/WS secretaries and submit the remarks against every complaint and close it.
Facilitation centre: The centres will maintain regular communication with consumers, coordinate with transporters, assist in case of vehicle breakdown, route monitoring and deviations, besides gauging consumer satisfaction.
Vehicle tracking: Real-time GPS tracking is available on the portal for both consumers and administrators. Consumers will be given tracking information via SMS and email, post sand booking.
Post delivery audit: Third party audits are carried out to verify consumers sand requirements and maintain transparency. These agencies will inspect the construction sites to validate the requirement. An application is also provided to capture photographs of the construction site and upload verification reports.
Surveillance: GPS tracking is mandatory for all vehicles with district-level teams monitoring routes. Drone surveillance is conducted regularly over sand-bearing areas to prevent illegal mining.