CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Sand Management System

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched the Andhra Pradesh Sand Management System, which caters to the needs of consumers and provides end-to-end digital solutions from sand booking to delivery of the construction material. The sand portal facilitates easy booking of sand, streamlines operations through designated delivery slots, issuance of e-permits/waybills, besides strengthening the vigilance mechanism. The State government launched the free sand policy on July 8.

Sand is being supplied free of cost to consumers, by only charging the cost of operations, statutory levies and taxes.

Salient Features

Master database of all available sand supply points: The platform provides real-time information on sand availability at stock points across the State, allowing users to book sand online. Stockyard-wise cost of operations and distance from their project site is also displayed to consumers.

Ease of booking: Consumers can book sand anytime from the comfort of their homes. Initially, bookings will be opened for weekly supply capacity. Two-hour delivery slots will be allotted to consumers on a first come - first served basis. Consumers can opt for own / government facilitated transportation at the time of booking.

Transportation: To facilitate sand transportation at a low cost, the government has introduced empanelment of transporters. Further, uniform transportation rates are notified to prevent over charging. Transporters are allotted designated delivery slots to avoid waiting charges. Transportation charges are only disbursed to transporters on successful delivery and confirmation from consumers. The payment will be processed by the DMG/ DLSC within 24-48 hours following the successful closure of each trip.