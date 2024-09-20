CM Naidu vows action against ‘sacrilege’ of Tirumala

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that an enquiry initiated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) revealed that substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of Prasadams at the Srivari temple in Tirumala during the previous regime, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said no one expected the YSRC government would cause such damage to the sanctity of the hill shrine.

Speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating the ‘Anna Canteen’ outside the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu alleged that the YSRC, when in power, committed mistakes beyond limits and that Lord Venkateswara Swamy was no exception for their greed.

Asserting that action will be taken against all those responsible for destroying the reputation of Tirumala, Naidu said, “The TDP-led NDA government has already taken up the cleansing of Tirumala and is seeing results. Hindus desire to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at least once in their lifetime to share their wishes. But such a holy place was treated sacrilegiously during the previous dispensation.”

Further, Naidu alleged that the TTD would perform rituals similar to Kalyanotsavams outside the temple, disregarding norms, for various functions.