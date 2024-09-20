Despite several challenges, NDA govt initiates steps to put AP back on track
VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government had its plate full of calamities and challenges for the first 100 days. Despite being bogged down by financial constraints, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came true on his poll promise to enhance social security pension, pay the same on the first day of every month, and even announced to provide three free gas cylinders per annum to BPL families from Diwali, one of his Super Six promises.
Further, his government approved the new excise policy that will be implemented from October 1, and reintroduced the free sand policy.
The coalition, which achieved a landslide victory in the elections with a total seats of 164 (TDP - 135, JSP - 21, BJP - 8) out of 175 in the Legislative Assembly, formed the government and it had to face an uphill task from day one.
Near empty exchequer and legacy of crores of debts greeted the newly formed government and the situation was such that Naidu was forced to publish a series of white papers to explain the ‘situation’ in the State after the five-year rule of YSRC to the people.
The first challenge the new government had to face was the disbursement of enhanced social security pensions by utilising only secretariat staff in a single day and they could complete it. Thereafter, it was left with a shortage of funds for Polavaram and Capital City Amaravati. Even the power sector was bogged down by debts.
After making several trips to New Delhi and holding a series of meetings with Central ministers, Naidu was able to get a promise from the Centre in the Union Budget that the Polavaram project would be completed by the Centre and Rs 15,000 crore will be facilitated for Amaravati. Sizable allocations were also made for railways and road infrastructure projects in the State. A sum of Rs 1,000 crore was allocated for a new diaphragm wall of Polavaram project. Two industrial corridors were allocated to AP.
Here it should be noted that the first five signatures of Naidu after assuming charge as the Chief Minister were for releasing a notification to conduct a mega DSC exam for recruiting 16,347 teachers, abolishing the controversial AP Land Titling Act, increasing monthly social security pensions to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000, re-establish Anna Canteens and conduct skill census.
Even as efforts were made to bring back the State on the right track, as often remarked by the Chief Minister, the State faced a series of calamities, with loss of lives and property. Heavy rains led to flash floods in Budameru and record inflows in Krishna river, inundating nearly half of Vijayawada, and affecting 2.73 lakh families. For 10 days, the Chief Minister along with his ministers and entire official machinery camped in Vijayawada to personally supervise relief operations.
Before that, the government had to deal with a major mishap at a unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram SEZ in August, where 17 lives were lost. On the other hand, the government made some key changes in administration. It renamed several schemes, revived old ones. It also decided to switch back to the State syllabus from the Central syllabus in government schools. “The AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024 will be launched soon,” said Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar while highlighting their achievements.