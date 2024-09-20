Despite several challenges, NDA govt initiates steps to put AP back on track

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government had its plate full of calamities and challenges for the first 100 days. Despite being bogged down by financial constraints, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came true on his poll promise to enhance social security pension, pay the same on the first day of every month, and even announced to provide three free gas cylinders per annum to BPL families from Diwali, one of his Super Six promises.

Further, his government approved the new excise policy that will be implemented from October 1, and reintroduced the free sand policy.

The coalition, which achieved a landslide victory in the elections with a total seats of 164 (TDP - 135, JSP - 21, BJP - 8) out of 175 in the Legislative Assembly, formed the government and it had to face an uphill task from day one.

Near empty exchequer and legacy of crores of debts greeted the newly formed government and the situation was such that Naidu was forced to publish a series of white papers to explain the ‘situation’ in the State after the five-year rule of YSRC to the people.

The first challenge the new government had to face was the disbursement of enhanced social security pensions by utilising only secretariat staff in a single day and they could complete it. Thereafter, it was left with a shortage of funds for Polavaram and Capital City Amaravati. Even the power sector was bogged down by debts.