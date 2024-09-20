Encroachments identified along Budameru: Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu reviewed the action plan for Operation Budameru on Thursday, with senior officials of irrigation, town planning, revenue, and survey departments, focusing on clearing encroachments along the river to mitigate flooding in Vijayawada. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to restore the Budameru to its original course and eliminate its impact as the “sorrow of Vijayawada.”

The Minister stated that encroachments have been identified along a 13.25 km stretch from Velagalur Head Regulator to Kolleru Lake, passing through Vijayawada and Gudivada. Major encroachments, mostly agricultural, have been noted in areas like Kavulur, Elaprolu, Paidarapadu, and Vidyadharapuram. Within Vidyadharapuram to Gunadala, 70 acres out of a total of 202 acres have been encroached, with over 30,000 houses constructed illegally.

A detailed report has been compiled and will be submitted to the Chief Minister for further action. He highlighted the need to increase the capacity of Chimalavagu, Kesarapalli, Enkepadu, and UT channels, and strengthen the bunds of the Budameru drain over a 50.6 km stretch from Enkepadu to Kolleru. Plans are also in place to enhance the capacity of Pamula Kaluva, Mustabad Canal, and Enkepadu Canal to divert Budameru’s water and benefit agricultural lands.

“We are on the job and have been reviewing the situation with officials over the last three days,” he said. A PowerPoint presentation detailing the plan will be made to the CM , following which Operation Budameru will commence, he added.

Special centre for flood-hit people

NTR District Collector Srijana said a special banking facilitation centre has been set up at the Vijayawada sub-collector’s office to assist victims of the Budameru floods. The centre will start functioning from September 20, and public can to help flood victims