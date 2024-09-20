I’m ready to take oath: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the startling revelation made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that animal fat was used for preparing the Tirumala temple Prasadam during the YSRC regime, TDP leaders launched an all-out attack on the previous dispensation. Blaming the previous regime for committing grave mistakes on Tirumala Hill and distancing the Lord from common devotees, TDP general secretary and HDR Minister Nara Lokesh said all the sins committed by the previous dispensation are seeing the light now.

Mentioning that the NDA government started cleansing of Tirumala by appointing a new Executive Officer and delegating him with all powers, Lokesh, while speaking to media persons at Renigunta airport on Thursday, said going by the complaints from pilgrims about the reduction in the size of laddu and poor quality, a test was conducted at the NDDB laboratory, which revealed the presence of fish oil and animal fat in ghee.

Asserting that the test report is very clear on the poor quality of ghee, Lokesh said he is ready to take the oath before the Lord. “Right now I am here (at Tirupati),” he said taking a jibe at the statement of former TTD chairman YS Subba Reddy, who refuted the charge of Naidu.

“In fact, when Naidu made the statement on the Tirumala issue at the NDA meeting, all our MLAs were shocked,” he said and assured that the NDA government will take all measures to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala.