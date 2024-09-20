Minister announces financial support for weavers in Andhra

GUNTUR: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles Sanjeevareddygari Savitha announced the upgraded training and new marketing opportunities for weavers to align with the latest trends.

During her visit to the “Weavershala” in Mangalagiri on Thursday, she highlighted that the initiative, launched by HRD and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, has provided livelihoods to hundreds of weaver families and aims to promote Mangalagiri sarees.

Sanjeevareddygari Savitha also reiterated the commitment of the TDP-led coalition government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to reviving the handloom sector by reinstating schemes implemented between 2014-19. Ahead of the festival season, handloom exhibitions will be held across the State. Additionally, the Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for handloom weavers who lost their looms in the recent floods, with an extra Rs 5,000 for damaged cloth.

During her visit to the Machavaram Weavers Service Centre in Vijayawada, she interacted with students and weavers. Over 6,000 people have been trained in 5,300 new designs through the centre, with 375 training sessions planned for the current financial year.

Handloom and Textile Department Commissioner Rekha Rani, Additional Director Srikanth Prabhakar and other officials were also present.