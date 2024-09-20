Tirupati Laddu row: YSRC moves Andhra HC over beef tallow allegations

Lawyers on behalf of the YSRC party moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court bench seeking a monitored investigation in the Tirupati Laddu prasad row.

In a shocking revelation, a lab test report of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on July 23, 2024, which was released by Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, showed beef tallow, fish oil and palm oil being used to make the famous Tirupati laddus.

The laddus are known to be a consecrated sweet served at the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati during the previous YSRC government. However, the party (YSRC) has rejected the claim.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called for 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to look into all national temple related issues.

Taking to X, the Jana Sena Party chief wrote, “We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then."