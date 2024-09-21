Andhra Pradesh: Forest officials thwart poaching attempt, 64 turtles found dead in ASR district

VISAKHAPATNAM: In yet another tragic wildlife poaching incident, officials from the Folkspeta forest division discovered 64 dead turtles and managed to rescue seven live ones on the outskirts of Gangavaram in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district agency area on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the forest department carried out the operation in the area, which has seen frequent wildlife trafficking in recent times.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) M Karunakar and his team were conducting vehicle checks when they noticed a suspicious van attempting to evade the checkpoint. Despite their efforts, the poachers managed to flee, taking advantage of the thick forest cover. It wasn't until the next morning (Thursday) that the officials discovered the abandoned turtles near the village outskirts. According to officials, the poachers had attempted to transport the turtles towards Odisha, where turtle meat is in high demand.

Speaking to TNIE, FRO Karunakar said, "The poachers were headed to Odisha. As part of a 100-day action plan, ganga check posts had been set up across various locations in the region. We received a tip-off and went to the Gangavaram check post. On seeing us, the poachers turned back but encountered another checkpost on the same route. They then drove into the forest near a water stream, abandoning the turtles," he explained.

The next morning, local villagers reported seeing turtles on the road. When the forest officials reached the spot, they found gunny bags containing turtles, many of which had escaped into the nearby water stream. "Around 200 returned to the water, while 64 were found dead. Fortunately, seven were alive, and we released them back into the stream," Karunakar added.