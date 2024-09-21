Andhra: YV Subba Reddy files petition in HC against Vigilance probe

VIJAYAWADA: TTD former chairman and YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy on Friday filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking a directive to quash the Vigilance and Enforcement Department probe against him for alleged irregularities committed during his stint as the head of the TTD Trust Board.

He submitted that the department SP had sought an explanation from him without sharing relevant documents needed to answer the allegations against him. He urged the court to issue interim orders staying the probe and argued that the department had no jurisdiction over the affairs of TTD.

Justice B Krishna Mohan will take up the petition for hearing on Monday. In his plea, Subba Reddy informed the court that an officer of the SP rank from the regional Vigilance and Enforcement Department launched a probe against him for alleged misappropriation of funds on the directions of the Department’s Director General. He further said he had written to the SP to share documents that are needed for him to answer the allegations levelled against him. However, he did not receive any documents till date.

He explained that the TTD is an autonomous body and takes decisions collectively. Any probe by the Vigilance department amounts to compromising the TTD’s autonomy, he added. The Vigilance Department can probe only government departments, he said.