Andhra: YV Subba Reddyseeks inquiry by judge into laddu issue

VIJAYAWADA: TTD former chairman and YSRC Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy on Friday approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking inquiry by a sitting High Court judge on the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.

Senior advocate P Sudhakar, representing Subba Reddy, requested the court to form a committee to conduct the probe if it was not possible to spare a sitting judge.

Mentioning the controversy over the Tirumala Laddus before a bench, comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice C Ravi, he submitted that Subba Reddy will file a PIL and asked for an investigation. He informed the court that people were making comments without knowing the facts and it was imperative to bring out the truth.

However, the court made it clear that it will accept PILs only on Wednesday.