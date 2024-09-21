Endowments department seeks ghee details from temples across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In the aftermath of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks over the use of substandard cow ghee in preparation of Prasadams in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report about traces of foreign fats, Endowments Department alerted the populous temples across the State and sought details regarding the purchase of cow ghee.
The cow ghee examination report of the NDDB has revealed disturbing facts, hurting the sentiments of devotees across the globe and also triggered a major political slugfest between the ruling TDP and the YSRC, both levelling accusations against each other.
Amidst the war of words, the Endowments Department instructed all major temples to furnish the details of cow ghee used to prepare Naivedyam and Prasadams.
Speaking to TNIE, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana asserted that the ghee and other essential commodities which are being supplied to the temples in the State are of good quality and temple authorities concerned are carrying out periodic inspections to ensure quality.
The temple authorities procure cow ghee and other commodities through an open tendering process, duly following the rules and regulations, he said and added, “We are more specific about the quality of ghee as it would affect the reputation of temples and hurt the sentiments of devotees. In Hindu religion, Prasadam is considered sacred and the blessing of god. Necessary instructions were given to the temple authorities to provide the details and avoid irregularities.”
When TNIE asked about Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), the Commissioner informed that the Durga temple in Vijayawada, which is the second biggest in the State after Tirumala, procures cow ghee from Vijaya Dairy, run by Krishna Milk Union, for the preparation of daily Naivedyams and Laddu Prasadam.
Similarly, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam and other renowned temples in the state are procuring ghee from local district cooperative societies in order to avoid adulteration and poor quality. “Considering the sentiments of devotees, we are procuring ghee from dairies run by the cooperative societies as there is no scope for adulteration,” the Commissioner maintained.
However, he added that ghee samples from all the temples will be sent for laboratory testing to check the quality and other aspects.
