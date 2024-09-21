Implement PCPNDT Act effectively, says Andhra Health Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Commissioner C Hari Kiran emphasised the importance of effectively implementing the PCPNDT Act to curb gender-based discrimination and ensure the well-being of women and children. He was speaking at a review meeting on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act at the Health and Family Welfare office in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Hari Kiran highlighted the need for comprehensive data collection through the ANM portal, tracking pregnant women who undergo ultrasound scans and those opting for abortions, and linking this data to the PCPNDT portal for improved monitoring. He directed officials to conduct regular inspections of medical centres using GPS tracking and to display photographs of each registered centre in the system.

Centres failing to submit equipment usage reports for ultrasound, CT, and MRI machines may face registration cancellation, he warned. Kiran noted a decline in inspections from June 15 to September 15 and urged District Appropriate Authorities (DAA) and District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) to set up model centres.

He also recommended district-level training programmes to prevent gender-based violence. The meeting addressed issues such as the modernisation of the PCPNDT portal and the examination of Form F reports.