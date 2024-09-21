'NDA govt is striving to bring back Andhra’s past glory', says CM Naidu

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the Idi Manchi Prabhutvam programme at Maddiralapadu village in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district on Friday to highlight the achievements of the NDA government in its first 100 days. It is aimed at creating an awareness among the people about the good governance.

Increase of social security pensions to Rs 4,000, repealing of the AP Land Titling Act, announcement of mega DSC, revival of Anna Canteens, clearance of pending Rs 1,674 crore paddy procurement dues to farmers, rescue and relief operations during Vijayawada floods and others, are being highlighted during the week-long programme.

Addressing the people at an interactive meeting, the Chief Minister said, “During the past five years, the YSRC government has put the clock of development backwards due to lack of administrative skills. The NDA government, I assure you, will bring back the past glory.”

In his nearly 50-55 minute speech, Naidu touched many issues related to the State.

The Chief Minister unveiled the plaque of Rs 124 crore worth of development works sanctioned for Prakasam district under MGNREGA. Further, he sanctioned a development package for Maddiralapadu, which includes drainage/sanitation and CC roads, power supply and tap connections. He sanctioned two battery cycles to two differently-abled persons on the spot, and promised maximum possible support to two families of the village, whom he interacted earlier and knew their financial position. Further, the Chief Minister also laid emphasis on the population management concept, which stresses the need to have two or more children to keep the State and nation young.

Ministers Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Gottipati Ravi Kumar and district officials welcomed the Chief Minister at the helipad.