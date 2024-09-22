Agitating PHC doctors urged to resume duties in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has called on Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors to resume duties immediately, citing the ongoing public health crisis caused by excessive rains, floods, and the rise in seasonal diseases.

In a letter, Health Commissioner C Hari Kiran highlighted the crucial role of PHC doctors in maintaining uninterrupted healthcare services during these challenging times. He acknowledged concerns over in-service reservations for postgraduate (PG) admissions.

The government is actively working towards resolving the issue, with ongoing discussions led by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu.

Hari Kiran urged doctors to resume services urgently while assuring that the government remains open to dialogue on the reservation issue.