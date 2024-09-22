Andhra: 1,665 receive degrees at VIT convocation

VIJAYAWADA: The fourth convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) was held Saturday, celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2024. The event saw 1,665 graduates receive their degrees, with 19 students earning gold medals.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, addressing the graduates, highlighted the significant role of youth in realising the vision of a developed India by 2047 (Vikasit Bharat). He encouraged the students to contribute to nation-building and congratulated them on their success.

He praised VIT-AP for its skill development, particularly commending the STARS programme, which offers free education and accommodation to top-performing students from government junior colleges in rural AP. He said the event marks a moment of pride for the university, as it sends forth graduates equipped with knowledge, skills, and a purpose-driven mindset.

Amjad Khan Pathan, Vice President and Centre Head at Bosch Global Software Technologies, Hyderabad, urged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, reminding them that convocation is not just an ending but a new beginning. G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, lauded the Class of 2024 for their hard work. M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor and others were present.