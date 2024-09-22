Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: BJP spokesperson Bhanuprakash seeks SIT probe into laddu row

BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

TIRUPATI: BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has filed a formal complaint with Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) L Subbarayudu regarding the alleged adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, particularly the use of substandard ghee in its preparation, on Saturday.

Expressing shock over the recent revelations made by the Chief Minister about Srivari Laddu Prasadam, Bhanu Prakash called the alleged adulteration a serious breach of trust and an attack on religious sentiments.

The BJP State spokesperson requested SP to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case and ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice, restoring the sanctity of the temple and the faith of the devotees.

Special Investigation Team
Laddu row
Tirupati Laddu row
adulterated ghee
G Bhanu Prakash Reddy

