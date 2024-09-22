Andhra: Chilkur Chief Priest seeks inquiry into laddu issue, bats for Dharmika Parishad

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing anguish over the Tirupati Laddu controversy, the Chief Priest of Hyderabad-based Chilkur Balaji temple, CS Rangarajan demanded a thorough investigation to identify the persons responsible for the breach of trust and advocated for the formation of a Dharmika Parishad to be part of the temple administration.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, Rangarajan expressed deep pain on behalf of the global devotees of Tirupati Balaji and the widespread concern over allegations that the revered Laddu Prasadam, traditionally made with pure cow ghee, has been compromised by the inclusion of foreign substances like vegetable oil and animal fat, including beef tallow.

Labelling the allegations as sacrilegious, he called on the State government to conduct a detailed probe to identify the culprits. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the purity and sanctity of the offerings at Tirumala, stating, “Millions of pilgrims visit the temple with utmost devotion, and there is an urgent need to protect the sanctity of Tirumala Divya Kshetram and Laddu Prasadam.”

In support of the ongoing reforms, Rangarajan expressed approval for the proposed formation of a Dharmika Parishad by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, advocating for a central government body to oversee temple administration.

The Chief Priest welcomed Chandrababu Naidu government’s commitment to restoring the quality and taste of Laddu Prasadam, emphasising that it reflects the sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide.

Ranga Rajan urged the TTD to halt the use of all cow-based products in Srivari Prasadams until the issue is resolved and recommended the formation of a committee of experts, including experienced Potu workers, to maintain the high standards expected by devotees.