Andhra government to pay flood relief to victims on September 25

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu decided to extend the financial support to the families affected due to heavy rains and floods in the State on September 25.

He held a review meeting on Saturday with the officials on the prevailing situation following heavy rains and floods and also on the payment of relief to the flood victims.

The Chief Minister decided to pay the relief amount to the flood-affected as the officials informed him that the enumeration process is already complete. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister has already announced maximum relief to the flood-hit like Rs 25,000 each to those who are living in the ground floor or whose houses have been inundated and Rs 10,000 each to those residing in the first floor and above.

Financial assistance also will be extended to those traders who suffered losses in the floods and the amount will be paid for all the victims on the same day. The State government on Wednesday (September 25) will directly credit the amount into the accounts of those whose vehicles got damaged, whose crops and whose houses are totally submerged.

The Chief Minister made it clear to the officials that no flood victim should complain that his or her name is not enrolled for payment of relief. When the officials informed him that of the 10,000 vehicles that got damaged in the floods insurance issues are settled for about 6,000 vehicles he directed the officers to see to it that the insurance matter is settled for the remaining vehicles too at the earliest possible.

