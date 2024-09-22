Andhra: MLAs Ganta and Vishnu raise concern over quality of Simhachalam temple ghee

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the wake of widespread scrutiny following allegations of adulteration in cow ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala Laddus, Bheemili TDP MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao and Visakhapatnam North Constituency BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju inspected the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

In a press note released by Division-III Food Safety Officer GV Apparao on Saturday, it was stated that under the orders of MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao, an inspection was carried out at the Simhachalam Devasthanam food store on September 21. “The inspection focused on the ghee used in the preparation of offerings for devotees. Suspected adulteration was detected in ghee supplied by Rythu Dairy in Jangareddygudem, Eluru district, with traces of Vanaspati, flower oil, palm oil, and colour. Samples of the ghee, along with Toor Dal and gram flour used for laddu preparation, were collected for analysis and sent to the State Food Laboratory. A total of 945 kilograms (63 tins) of ghee was seized during the inspection. Further action will be taken based on the report from the Food Safety Laboratory,” the release noted.

MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed his concerns during the inspection, stating, “I have visited Simhachalam Devasthanam on Saturday and enquired about the ghee supply. They are buying ghee at around Rs 340 due to the L1 rule, despite knowing it is not possible to supply pure ghee at that rate. We demand a CB-CID inquiry into the entire issue.”