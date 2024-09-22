Couple held for eliminating daughter in Andhra's Nellore district

NELLORE: A couple was arrested for allegedly murdering their 24-year-old daughter, Tirumuru Sravani, after she expressed her desire to live with a man from another caste four days ago. The incident, which took place in Padmanabhasatram village of Kodavalur mandal, Nellore district, came to light on Friday, when kin of the victim lodged a complaint on missing of the woman.

According to Circle-Inspector A Surendra Babu, Sravani’s parents, Tirumuru Venkataramayya (55) and Tirumuru Devasenamma (48), were enraged when their daughter refused to follow their wishes and insisted on being with a man of her choice.

In a fit of anger, the parents beat her, made her drink pesticide, and strangled her with a saree three days ago. To avoid suspicion, the couple buried her body in an empty plot behind their house, concealing it near a patch of tall grass. However, when the locals grew suspicious of them, they informed the authorities.

Upon investigation, Kodavalur police arrested the parents on Saturday. The case was initially registered as a missing person report, but was later altered to charges of murder and concealment of evidence against the couple.

The police team, led by the CI and SI Ch Kotireddy, with the assistance of other personnel, played a crucial role in solving the case. The Nellore Rural DSP commended their efforts and rewarded the officers involved.