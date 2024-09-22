Government will form Consultative Forum soon, says Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), IT, Electronics, and Communications Nara Lokesh announced the formation of a Consultative Forum soon.

Participating in the fourth meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Regional Council held here on Saturday, Lokesh interacted with industry leaders from six Southern States regarding the industrial development plans for Andhra Pradesh.

He informed the Council about one of the poll promises of the coalition government to create 20 lakh jobs in the fast-growing State, with a target of achieving a one trillion economy in the next five years. He mentioned that jobs would be created focusing on the speed of doing business for new investments while ensuring Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). He reminisced about the three-decade-old association of his father, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with CII and the various visionary interventions achieved in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh reiterated the State’s commitment to ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh@2047,’ following the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047, and highlighted that the state is working aggressively towards this goal. He explained about the revival of the Andhra Pradesh State Economic Development Board (APEDB) with the appointment of a young IAS officer as CEO. The APEDB will act as a one-stop shop for all industrial development in the State. He said the recent floods delayed the announcement, but it will be made within the next 15 days.

He stated that, along with targeted investments, AP is focusing on the technology front, aiming to set up an AI University after ISB model, and sought the CII support.