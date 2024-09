VIJAYAWADA: IMD has forecast heavy rain in coastal districts for the next two days and thereafter in Rayalaseema for another two days. Under the influence of two upper air cyclonic circulations, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal around September 23. The State is likely to experience widespread rain from Monday under its influence, said the Met Department.

According to the forecast, heavy rain, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Strong surface winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places for the same period.

On Monday, heavy rain is likely to continue in the coastal regions, while on Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted at isolated places in Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State.

Rainfall across Coastal Andhra & Rayalaseema in next few days

Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh around September 23.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, rainfall occurred at several places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places over Rayalaseema. Addanki in Bapatla and Sullurupeta in Tirupati district recorded the highest rainfall of 6 cm. In the 12 hours from 8.30 am, the highest rainfall of 11.7 cm was recorded at Gooty in Anantapur, followed by 11.4 cm at T Narasapuram in Eluru, and 6.9 cm at Unguturu in Krishna district. Vijayawada City too experienced a brief spell of rain.