Septuagenarian on a mission to empower students with English skills

TIRUPATI: Arenowned soft skills trainer with over two decades of experience, Dr P Gopal is on a mission to improve English conversational skills for students, professionals, and anyone looking to enhance their communication level.

Known for his expertise in the field of soft skills training, Gopal has a stellar reputation in the domain of enhancing employability skills of both novice students and experienced professionals.

Gopal holds a PhD from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, and post-graduate degrees in Political Science and English Literature. His five previous books on soft skills have garnered wide acclaim, particularly among students eager to develop the skills necessary for academic and professional success. His latest book, however, goes beyond the classroom, focusing on real-world English conversations. Gopal’s practical approach offers over 200 casual dialogues and 320 real-life scenarios, providing more than 2,000 sentences in both Telugu and English. The content is carefully curated for easy comprehension and access, making it an invaluable resource for students, job seekers, homemakers, and others.

As a guest faculty in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Training Academy, Gopal has been instrumental in helping students strengthen their interpersonal and communication skills. He also dedicates his time to teach at summer camps and other training programmes organised by institutions like the Ramakrishna Mission and Vemana Vignana Kendra. He also distributes his books to underprivileged students free of cost.

In addition to his focus on English communication, Gopal’s six books on personality development and moral values have earned praise for their ability to inspire readers. His titles include: Be A Winner, English Grammar and Communication Skills, Pearls of Wisdom, and Spoken English Conversation Skills, which have all been well-received by the academic community.

Even at the age of 70, Gopal’s dedication remains unwavering. He believes in the transformative power of communication and spirituality, often reminding his students of Swami Vivekananda’s words: “Spirituality keeps men unshaken, even when the heart is broken.” Gopal’s lifelong commitment to education and his passion for helping others to speak with confidence continues to make a profound impact on the Tirupati community and beyond.