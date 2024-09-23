Andhra government forms SIT to probe Tirupati Laddu row

VIJAYAWADA: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an Inspector General and above rank officer will be constituted to probe the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala temple Laddu Prasdam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Sunday
“The SIT will investigate all issues, including procurement of adulterated ghee containing animal fat, and its use in making the Laddu Prasadam offered to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple, and misuse of power by the previous dispensation,” Naidu said.
Based on the inquiry report submitted by the SIT, strict action will be taken against the culprits, the chief minister added. “There is no compromise in safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala temple and its traditions,” Naidu said.
The CM also said that based on the recommendation of Agama Advisors of Tirumala temple, it has been decided to perform Shanti Homam and Panchagavya Prokshana to sanctify the Tirumala temple premises and its surroundings.
“The Shanti Homam will be performed at Yagashala near Bangaru Bavi in Srivari temple from 6 to 10 am on Monday,” he said.
‘Will ensure no criminals are inducted into temple board’
The Endowments Minister has been directed to take up similar rituals in all other temples in the State after verifying the quality of ingredients used in making Prasadam.
A committee will be formed with Agama Pandits and experts to come up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed in all the temples to uphold sanctity, Naidu said.
“For us, sentiments of devotees are above all. We are committed to ensuring communal harmony. We will ensure no criminals or anti-social elements are inducted into any temple board or religious institution,” he averred.
Maintaining that substandard ghee was used in making the Srivari Laddu Prasadam before it was detected, the Chief Minister squarely blamed the previous government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the sacrilege.
He accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of turning the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board into a political rehabilitation centre, where the ex-officio members, whose number crossed 50, used to mint money.
Asserting that he is a pious devotee of Lord Venkateswara and that his very life was saved by the grace of the Lord, when he was attacked with 24 claymore mines in 2003, Naidu made it clear that those who committed such sacrilege will not be left scot-free.
The Chief Minister found fault with the previous TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy for entering the Tirumala temple when his son died, against the norms. Alleging that former Tirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsChairman YV Subba Reddy did not have faith in Lord Venkateswara, he said the YSRC leader’s wife used to carry the Bible everywhere.