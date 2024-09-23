Andhra government forms SIT to probe Tirupati Laddu row

VIJAYAWADA: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an Inspector General and above rank officer will be constituted to probe the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala temple Laddu Prasdam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Sunday

“The SIT will investigate all issues, including procurement of adulterated ghee containing animal fat, and its use in making the Laddu Prasadam offered to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple, and misuse of power by the previous dispensation,” Naidu said.

Based on the inquiry report submitted by the SIT, strict action will be taken against the culprits, the chief minister added. “There is no compromise in safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala temple and its traditions,” Naidu said.

The CM also said that based on the recommendation of Agama Advisors of Tirumala temple, it has been decided to perform Shanti Homam and Panchagavya Prokshana to sanctify the Tirumala temple premises and its surroundings.

“The Shanti Homam will be performed at Yagashala near Bangaru Bavi in Srivari temple from 6 to 10 am on Monday,” he said.

‘Will ensure no criminals are inducted into temple board’

The Endowments Minister has been directed to take up similar rituals in all other temples in the State after verifying the quality of ingredients used in making Prasadam.