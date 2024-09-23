Andhra Pradesh doctors associations demand action against MLA for assault on professor

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding the apology tendered by Jana Sena Party MLA Pantham Nanaji for manhandling a professor of Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) and the AP Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) have threatened to launch an agitation if the Kakinada Rural MLA and his followers are not arrested.

Condemning the assault, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav also tweeted on X that the government will take stern action against the attackers after conducting a through inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Nanaji announced ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ at his residence from 10 am to 4 pm for assaulting the professor. “I behaved in a way that an MLA should not. No one should take me as an example. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who is doing Prayaschitta Deeksha for someone else’s mistake, has set an example to others, and I will take responsibility for my own mistake,” the MLA said.

Nanaji and his followers manhandled Prof Uma Maheswara Rao, HoD of Forensic Medicine, following a row over issuance of permission to use the college ground for a volleyball match by the latter.