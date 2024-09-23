Andhra Pradesh: Three medical students go missing at Maredumilli waterfalls

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a tragic incident, three medical students, two girl students from Eluru Asram Medical College, are feared to have drowned, while three others were rescued by the police at Jalatarangini Waterfalls near the Maredumilli agency area in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday evening.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jagadeesh Adahalli, the missing medicos have been identified as Ch Haradeep, K Sowmya, and B Amruta. He said three medicos were rescued by the police and taken to a local hospital. The survivors have been identified as Harini Priya, Botnuri Prajna and Gayatri Puspa. They were admitted to the local hospital and discharged immediately.

As part of a picnic, 14 medicos from Eluru Asram Medical College visited Maredumilli on Sunday morning and went to Jalatarangini Waterfalls. Five medicos who were near the waterfalls were swept away, and two were rescued by local villagers and police.

The ASP stated that National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been alerted to conduct search operations in the waterfalls. The area is a dense forest, and heavy rains are ongoing. Ramapachodavaram MLA Sirisha Devi visited the hospital and spoke to the two medicos. Police registered a case, and an investigation is underway.