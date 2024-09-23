Former TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar calls Naidu’s remarks baseless

TIRUPATI: Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy called the allegations of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the use of animal fat in the making of Srivari Laddu Prasadam baseless.
Speaking to the media in Tirupati, former MLA Bhumana mentioned that the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to PM Modi, requesting an inquiry to uncover the truth. He assured that all procedures and systems in TTD operate with strict protocols and asserted that no changes to rules or traditions have been made under the previous YSRC government. The claim about the use of animal fat in the laddus was completely false, he claimed.
Pointing out that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report on the quality of ghee was received in July, and the tankers in question were sent back during the current government’s term, Bhumana sought to know if the reported adulterated ghee was used, calling the accusations completely baseless. “Naidu is making these false claims out of frustration as he could not politically confront Jagan. He is tarnishing the name of Lord Venk ateswara irresponsibly for political purposes,” he said and warned that such irresponsible actions would have serious consequences.