Former TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar calls Naidu’s remarks baseless

TIRUPATI: Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy called the allegations of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the use of animal fat in the making of Srivari Laddu Prasadam baseless.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati, former MLA Bhumana mentioned that the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to PM Modi, requesting an inquiry to uncover the truth. He assured that all procedures and systems in TTD operate with strict protocols and asserted that no changes to rules or traditions have been made under the previous YSRC government. The claim about the use of animal fat in the laddus was completely false, he claimed.