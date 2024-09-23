Nominated posts will be filled soon: TDP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that activists are TDP’s major strength, party supremo and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told the MLAs, and village-level leaders that the party would never forget the sacrifices made by them.

Addressing the party leaders and activists through a teleconference on Sunday, Naidu announced that all the nominated posts will be filled very soon. The exercise is already underway to fill these posts and proper priority will be given to all those who worked hard for the success of the party, he said, adding, “Certainly, priority will be given to all those who worked hard in all the three parties in the Alliance,” he assured.

Exuding confidence that people have been hailing the good governance of the TDP-led NDA regime in the State, the Chief Minister informed them that all the poll promises made to the people are being implemented.

Naidu directed the party activists and leaders to go to every doorstep to explain the welfare measures and positive steps adopted by the State government.

Declaring that free cooking gas cylinders scheme will be implemented from Deepavali, he asserted that the previous YSRC government has seriously hurt the sentiments of the people by adulterating the sacred Tirumala Laddus and the culprits will certainly be taken to task. “We are bringing all the systems on the track by taking steps to correct the mistakes committed by the previous YSRC regime,” he asserted and announced that the accidental insurance amount for the party activists which was Rs 2 lakh, has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

He also informed them that efforts are being made to provide employment opportunities to the youth through the Skill Development and Empowerment wing. This apart, training is being imparted to the students through the TDP NRI wing, and also providing employment opportunities to them abroad, he explained. The TDP Supremo made it clear that employment opportunities will be created on a large scale by inviting industrialists to set up their units in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for the MLAs, party activists and leaders in the rural areas to expand all kinds of welfare and developmental activities to the people who have given a landslide victory to the NDA in State.