Remote villages in ASR district, Andhra Pradesh remain in darkness

VISAKHAPTANAM: Buruga and Chinna Konela, two remote tribal hamlets in Rompalle Panchayat under Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, continue to wait for electricity, despite recent developments in their villages. While electric poles and transformers have been installed, the final steps-connecting the power supply and installing metres-remain incomplete, leaving the villagers without access to power.

For the Kondh tribes who inhabit these villages, the absence of electricity poses significant challenges. Without lights after dark, they rely on torches made from wooden sticks to navigate their surroundings, which are frequented by wild animals, including snakes. The lack of electricity also means that many daily activities must end before sunset, especially for villagers who depend on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) work and daily wage labour at local brick kilns.

The villagers have repeatedly protested the delay in electrification. A few months ago, families in Buruga village faced the loss of livestock when a tiger killed their cattle. Despite notifying the Forest Department, they have yet to receive compensation for the incident.

The electrification process began after continued demands from the community, with the installation of poles and transformers marking significant progress. However, more than two weeks have passed since, and the final steps remain pending. The delay has frustrated the villagers, who are eager to see the completion of the project.