TTD to conduct santhi homam amid concerns over ghee quality for Srivari laddu

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao explained that a Santhi Homam will be conducted on Monday from 6 AM to 10 AM at Yagasala near Bangaru Bavi (Golden Well) to address concerns among devotees regarding the presence of animal fat in the ghee used for making Srivari Laddu Prasadam.

Addressing the media at Padmavati Guest House in Tirupati on Sunday evening, along with the advisors of Agama Shastra, the EO stated that TTD is currently purchasing ghee at Rs 475 per litre from reputed suppliers, Nandini and Alfa Foods. The ghee samples taken from the both have been sent for testing at NDDB and yielded positive results. For reference, the reports indicating the quality of pure and adulterated ghee would be shared with the media to point out variations, he said.

He further explained, “We initiated the process of sending samples to NABL-accredited labs, as they are the only reliable source for testing adulteration. TTD currently has no facility to test for adulteration in ghee, and the testing capacity at our labs is insufficient. Therefore, for the first time, we have begun sending samples to NABL labs to ensure the quality of ghee used for Laddu Prasadam, and we will continue this practice.”

A sensory panel of 18 members, trained at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) Mysore, has been deployed to evaluate the ghee based on colour, taste, and smell. Only ghee receiving a score of at least 7 out of 9 will be accepted for Prasadam making. Ghee with lower ratings will be rejected, he informed.