Andhra Pradesh HC directs state to file counter in vigilance probe against YSRC MP Subba Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a counter with full details on the Vigilance and Enforcement Department probe against YSRC MP pertaining to the alleged irregularities that took place when he was the TTD Trust Board chairman.

The court further directed the V&E SP to hand over the documents requested by Subba Reddy to reply to the letters sent to him seeking an explanation. The necessary documents, which are permissible under law, should be provided to him within a week, the court instructed. At the same time, Subba Reddy was asked to give the explanation sought by the V&E Department within three weeks of receiving documents. The V&E Department was asked to provide the memo issued by V&E Director General on July 2, 2024, ordering an inquiry against the ex-TTD chief. Further hearing in the case was posted to November 4.

Challenging the V&E Department ordering a probe into ‘irregularities’ that took place during his tenure as the TTD chairman and seeking an explanation without providing necessary documents for the same, Subba Reddy filed a quash petition in the High Court. He requested an interim stay on further proceedings.

Advocate Yerramreddy Nagireddy appearing for the petitioner, argued that the Vigilance inquiry is being carried out unilaterally. Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas argued that there is no need to provide secret documents to the petitioner.