Doctors stage protest, demand arrest of JSP MLA Pantham Nanaji

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA : On Monday, medical students and professors staged a dharna against the attack of Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) Vice-Chairman (Sports), Prof. Uma Maheswara Rao, by JSP MLA Pantham Nanaji along with his supporters.

In solidarity, government-duty doctors across the State wore black badges and vowed to continue their protests until the MLA is arrested, arguing that if such actions go unpunished, others may follow suit.

The Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association (APGDA), Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA), United Medical Employees Union (UMEU), and Indian Medical Association (IMA) are insisting that those responsible for the attack be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the JSP MLA of Kakinada Rural, Pantham Nanaji, admitted his mistake and performed Prayaschitta Deeksha on Monday before his house, stating that no one should follow his example or behave like him. Leaders from the JSP and TDP joined him in Deeksha in support. The confrontation escalated, reportedly prompting Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to intervene and warn Nanaji. The MLA later apologised publicly in the presence of district collector Shan Mohan Sagili and SP Vikranth Patil. Despite the MLA’s apology, doctors’ associations continue to demand his arrest.State Dalit organisations have supported Dr Umamaheswara Rao, demanding the MLA’s arrest and threatening statewide protests if justice is not served. They also called for Nanaji’s expulsion from his party.

Speaking to TNIE, Samajika Nyaya Sadhana Samithi president Dr Bhanumathi said, “We demand that the district administration take strict action against the MLA and his followers and register an SC/ST atrocity case for manhandling a Dalit doctor.”

Dr D Jayadheer, APGDA president, said that an apology is insufficient after such an attack on the college premises. He reiterated the demand for the arrest of all individuals involved in the incident and stated that the medical community is planning a protest rally at 4.00 pm from the RMC grounds to the SP office in Kakinada.